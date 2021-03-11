Maitland attorney arrested in November deadly shooting, deputies say

MAITLAND, Fla. – An attorney with offices in Maitland was arrested Wednesday on drug and murder charges following a Nov. 3 deadly shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Raegan Yunger, 42, was arrested outside her office at 125 S. Swope Ave., according to the arrest affidavit.

[TRENDING: Will coronavirus ever go away? | Fla. park now a ‘manatee graveyard’ | Will you get stimulus check and if so, when?]

The investigation began Nov. 3, when a deadly shooting took place at the Sheraton hotel on North Lake Destiny Road.

Ad

Maitland Police said they found drugs in the hotel room, which led them to believe the shooting was related to narcotics. Yunger was identified as a suspect and her office was searched, records show.

Officers said they found drugs in her office, including methamphetamine and heroin and Yunger was arrested on Nov. 10.

As the investigation moved forward, police said they developed probable cause that Yunger was directly involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant was issued on March 3 and the sheriff’s office’s tactical anti-crime squad was assigned to arrest her, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they were surveilling her office Wednesday when they witnessed her loading several bags into a white Honda Civic with Tennessee plates.

Just before the car pulled away, deputies approached the vehicle and arrested Yunger, records show. Investigators searched the car and said they found a 9 mm handgun, 3 pipes with methamphetamine residue on them and 2.1 grams of meth, along with various electronics, a scale and some of the attorney’s case files.

Ad

Yunger is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of methamphetamine possession.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.