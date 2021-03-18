photo
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood hit while riding bicycle in Port Orange

Sheriff involved in bike crash in 2017

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood injured in bicycle crash in Port Orange. (WKMG)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was injured in a bicycle crash in Port Orange on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s office officials said in a tweet Thursday afternoon that Chitwood was being transported to a nearby hospital after the crash, which took place around 4:30 p.m. at Town West Boulevard and Daylily Street.

Chitwood’s injuries are minor and the sheriff is in good spirits following the crash, officials wrote in the tweet.

Thursday’s crash comes nearly four years after Chitwood was injured in a bicycle crash in Ponce Inlet. Chitwood suffered a broken hand and an ACL injury in that crash after he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, officials said.

Also in 2017, Chitwood’s bicycle fell from his vehicle’s bike rack onto the interstate, damaging passing vehicles. Nobody was hurt but three vehicles were damaged, the sheriff said.

Map showing location where Sheriff Chitwood was hit on his bike (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Deputies thanked the community for their support in Thursday’s tweet and said more information would be released as it becomes available.

Officials have not said what led up to the crash or whether the driver of the vehicle that hit Chitwood will face charges.

