Forecast offers favorable weather for early morning SpaceX launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting pre-dawn to launch a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Wednesday and if you guessed the rocket is carrying more Starlink satellites into space, you would be correct.

A Falcon 9 is vertical at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base Launch Complex 40 and inside the nose cone is another 60 internet-beaming Starlink satellites. This will mark the 22nd mission SpaceX has dedicated to its space-based internet satellite constellation. SpaceX has also sent up the spacecraft on other ride-sharing rocket flights.

The liftoff is scheduled for 4:28 a.m. Forecasters with the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron are giving the rocket a 90% chance of favorable liftoff conditions for the launch window.

According to the latest forecast, winds are not expected to be particularly strong across the Space Coast Tuesday night and early Wednesday wind speeds will be less than 10 mph. The primary concern for launch day is cloud cover.

Post-launch, the Falcon 9 booster will return to Earth, landing on a droneship at sea. Earlier this month, SpaceX landed a booster for the ninth time, breaking its own re-use record.

Earlier this month, NASA and SpaceX signed an agreement to formally share information to avoid possible collisions in space between Starlink satellites and NASA spacecraft.

Under the agreement, Starlink satellites will autonomously or manually maneuver to ensure NASA science satellites and other missions “can operate uninterrupted” and NASA “has agreed to not maneuver its assets in the event of a potential conjunction to ensure the parties do not inadvertently maneuver into one another,” according to a news release from NASA.

SpaceX has more than 1,200 satellites in low-Earth orbit and plans to continue launching Starlink spacecraft every few weeks. The plan is to growing that constellation by the thousands to provide internet to the world, even in remote places.

“Society depends on space-based capabilities for global communications, navigation, weather forecasting and much more,” acting NASA administrator Steve Jurczyk said. “With commercial companies launching more and more satellites, it’s critical we increase communications, exchange data and establish best practices to ensure we all maintain a safe space environment.”

While Starlink launches are the most frequent from Florida this year, SpaceX and NASA are preparing to launch four astronauts from Kennedy Space Center in less than a month. Another Falcon 9 will launch a Crew Dragon spacecraft with the astronauts -- two Americans, one European and one Japanese -- to the International Space Station no earlier than April 22.

As always, launches can be scrubbed or delayed due to weather or technical reasons. Stay with ClickOrlando.com and News 6 for updates leading up to liftoff.

