NASA prepares for first helicopter flight on Mars

A four-pound helicopter is preparing to take the first-ever flight on Mars but first, it has to survive the cold Martian night using its tiny solar panels.

The helicopter, nicknamed Ingenuity, arrived on the Red Planet on Feb. 18, hitching along for the ride with NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover. Currently, the little chopper is embedded in the belly of the rover awaiting deployment onto the Martian surface.

NASA engineers have been searching for just the right spot in Jezero Crater on Mars to plop the helicopter down and let it fly.

“For the past few sols now on Mars, we’ve been looking for a place to drop it off, right,” Mars 2020 systems engineer Farah Alibay said. “We are looking for a flat environment where we can leave the helicopter and then an area for us to watch it from and take those videos.”

The space agency announced last week that they have found the area where Ingenuity will be released from the belly of the rover.

NASA will hold a news conference Tuesday during which Ingenuity team members will talk about the preparations for the first ever flight on Mars. The briefing starts at 1:30 p.m.

Once Ingenuity’s team is ready to drop the helicopter, it will begin to slowly drop to the ground over several days.

“We are going to go through a deployment process where we go from the helicopter being horizontal, to going all the way vertical. And then there’s the last day of our deployment is when we separate the helicopter from the rover,” Alibay said.

Next, the rover will drive away from Ingenuity and that starts a critical time for the tiny chopper, Alibay said.

The Mars Helicopter Delivery System holds the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter to the underside of Perseverance. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech) (NASA 2021)

“From the moment that we separate the helicopter from the rover, we have to drive off of it and expose the solar panels from the helicopter within 24 hours of that drop. Because if we don’t drive off on time, if we have any problem, then there’s a chance that the helicopter might not survive the Martian night, which is so cold, because it needs that energy from the solar panels,” she explained.

Timothy Canham, Mars Helicopter operations lead with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said engineers had to specially design Ingenuity to fly on Mars. Although it’s the size of a small drone, it’s not the same as flying on Earth.

“Mars has a very thin atmosphere, so we need to design it to be very lightweight. The blades are very lightweight, they spin very quickly,” Canham said.

Ingenuity also has special software for autonomous flight.

“We basically give it a set of instructions, and the helicopter takes off and flies to the places we tell it to,” Canham said. “And we had an extensive test program here on Earth where we did many flights in a special chamber at JPL to prove that our software would work when we got to Mars.”

When it does fly, Perseverance won’t be too far away and able to capture the aerial moment using its cameras.

