President Biden picks former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson to lead NASA

Florida’s former Sen. Bill Nelson is set to become NASA’s next administrator if confirmed by the Senate, according to multiple reports saying President Joe Biden plans to tap the Brevard County native to lead the space agency.

Multiple news outlets, including The Washington Post and The Verge, are reporting that the Biden administration plans to announce Nelson, 78, as the nominee this week.

If confirmed, Nelson will lead the U.S. space agency during a critical time NASA plans to return humans to the moon in the next three years.

Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine stepped down in January, the day Biden was sworn into office. Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard also left NASA on the final day of the Trump administration.

Ad

[TRENDING: DeSantis: Contact tracing doesn’t work | How to track your stimulus payment | Fla. closer to ban for transgender female athletes]

Steve Jurczyk stepped in as the acting NASA administrator on Jan. 20. He was previously the associate administrator.

Nelson is a Florida native and grew up on the Space Coast. He was first elected to U.S. Congress in 1986, and during his time as a representative of Florida, Nelson became the first member of the House to go to space.

Nelson flew on board Space Shuttle Columbia’s STS-61 mission in 1986.

Ad

The Florida Democrat was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000 and was defeated in the 2018 election by former Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who holds the seat now.

Nelson has been a strong advocate of the U.S. space program and served on the U.S. Senate committee on commerce, science and transportation, which oversees issues related to space.

The former senator previously advocated on behalf of NASA’s Space Launch System, the agency’s moon rocket under the Artemis program.

Under its current path, NASA aims to return humans to the moon by 2024, a goal moved forward by four years at the direction of Trump. It remains to be seen if the new administration continues with the ambition goal or pushes the deadline back to 2028.

Nelson did not support Bridenstine’s confirmation as NASA administrator, arguing the head of NASA should be someone in the spaceflight industry. However, similar to Bridenstine, who was a former Oklahoma Congressman, Nelson is also career politician.

Ad

When asked for comment about Nelson’s impending nomination Scott’s deputy communications director said in a statement: “As with every nominee, Senator Scott looks forward to reviewing the qualifications of the NASA Administrator nominee and hearing about their views on and experience with the space program.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.