Disney shares update about changes coming to ‘Jungle Cruise’ attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World shared an update Friday about some of the changes heading to the world-famous Jungle Cruise attraction at the Magic Kingdom.

Disney first shared details about the changes coming to the attraction in January. Officials said some of the enhancements will include a new inclusive story, characters and wildlife, and of course, new jokes told by skippers on board the river tour boats.

In a blog posting Friday, officials described further that the ride will soon have a number of new scenes that will be all interconnected.

“The new scenes will heighten our skippers’ legendary comedic tone, beginning with a trapped safari party that finds itself up a tree after their journey goes awry,” leaders said in the blog posting. “Unexpected scenarios along the way will give the jungle and animals the last laugh!”

Disney additionally shared details about the new story coming to the Jungle Cruise. Officials said the attraction will be based on the character Alberta Falls, the proprietor of the Jungle Navigation Company Ltd., and granddaughter of world-renowned captain Dr. Albert Falls.

In Disney’s blog post, leaders shared the story of Alberta Falls and how she became the owner and manager of the river boat company in Adventureland.

Walt Disney World has not shared details on when the changes will begin or be completed.

The Jungle Cruise changes come after Disney said it would revamp its Splash Mountain ride. The log flume ride is being reimagined to highlight Disney’s 2009 The Princess and the Frog film, which introduced the company’s first Black princess.

