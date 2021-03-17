Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park announce reopening date

ANAHEIM, Ca. – The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will reopen to guests on April 30.

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” said Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

Both California theme parks have been closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To help with its health and safety guidelines put in place, Disneyland will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that requires all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry. A similar system was put in place at Walt Disney World when it reopened to the public last year.

Disney officials said reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks in line with current state guidelines.

Disney officials said operational changes will be in place at the theme parks and hotels based on guidance from health authorities and learnings from its parks around the world.

These modifications include physical distancing, temperature checks, required facial coverings, enhanced cleanliness and reduced contact.

Beloved characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse will pop up in new ways and places to maintain physical distancing.

Parades and nighttime spectaculars will return at a later date, according to the company.

Hotels of the Disneyland Resort plan to welcome guests through a phased reopening.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa plans to reopen on April 29, with limited capacity. Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen May 2, while Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date.

The limited-time ticketed experience, A Touch of Disney, was recently introduced and has now sold out.

Disney said the event will go on as planned at Disney California Adventure from March 18 through April 19.

Guests are encouraged to check Disneyland.com for the latest updates as they become available for theme park tickets, hotel booking and vacation packages, dining reservations and activity reservations.

Disney officials said reopening plans are phased and subject to change, to align with guidance released from time to time by health authorities and appropriate government agencies.

