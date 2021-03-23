Walt Disney World begins testing facial recognition technology

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is now testing a new facial recognition technology at its Magic Kingdom theme park.

The new technology captures an image of a guest’s face and converts it into a unique number, which is then associated with the form of admission being used for park entry. Disney said on its website that the test is completely optional, and limited, as guests with reservations make their way through the turnstiles at the park.

[TRENDING: ‘Tragedy and nightmare:’ 10 killed in Colorado | AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial]

“At Walt Disney World Resort, we’re always looking for innovative and convenient ways to improve our Guests’ experience - especially as we navigate the impact of COVID-19,” leaders said on its website. “With the future in mind and the shift in focus to more touchless experiences, we’re conducting a limited 30-day test using facial recognition technology.”

Ad

Disney put out a series of steps on its website alerting guests of the test and what to expect.

Facial recognition technology test at Walt Disney World (Walt Disney World)

Disney is encouraging guests that use the technology, and return back to the theme park, to use it again upon re-entry.

Officials said the process helps them see how the technology is progressing and works during the guest experience.

[RELATED: Disney MagicMobile service will allow you to use phone to get into theme parks ]

Officials said during the testing they have implemented technical, administrative, and physical security measures that are designed to protect guest information from unauthorized access, disclosure, use and modification. Officials stressed that the security, integrity, and confidentiality of guest information is extremely important. Disney said all information and photos taken during testing will be discarded after 30 days when the test is over.

Ad

Children under the age of 18 can participate but only with parental consent.

The testing is happening now through April 23.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.