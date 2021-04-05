Keeping the party alive: Universal Orlando extends Mardi Gras celebration again

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando said Monday it has extended its popular Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval though May 2.

This is the second extension for the festival which was scheduled to end on April 11.

The festival lets guests take a culinary journey tasting more than 70 delectable dishes and beverages from 13 locations around the world.

Full Screen 1 / 17 Mardi Gras Food and Beverage Offerings

Joining the flavors of the festival is live entertainment including energetic dancers and stilt performers, brass band musicians and thousands of colorful Mardi Gras beads.

Guests can also check out this year‘s Mardi Gras Tribute Store to purchase sweet treats and merchandise.

