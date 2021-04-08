Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Orlando acquires world’s longest fingernails

(Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Ripley’s Believe It or Not attraction along International Drive in Orlando is about to get a set of the world’s longest fingernails beginning Friday.

The nails belonged to Texas resident Ayanna Williams.

[TRENDING: Some vaccines more effective than others? | Ranking Disney World rides: Here’s the list | DeSantis gets J&J jab]

“After nearly 30 years growing what she referred to as ‘her babies,’ Ayanna’s nails were finally clipped by certified dermatologist Dr. Allison Readinger in a 45-minute procedure in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 26,” officials said in a news release.

Ad

Cutting The World's Longest Fingernails - Guinness World Records The ultimate manicure! After 29 years, Ayanna Williams from Texas, USA has finally had her record-breaking fingernails cut off. In collaboration with Ripley's Believe It or Not! Posted by Guinness World Records on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The nails break a Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands, measuring in at 733.55 cm (24 feet and 7 inches).

The museum said Ayanna not only still held the title, but actually broke her own record set in 2017.

This is not the only strange thing visitors to Ripley’s will find. The museum has 16 unique galleries packed with the world’s most remarkable collections of natural, scientific, and artistic oddities.

Click here for tickets and information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.