Universal announces opening date for Jurassic World: Velocicoaster

ORLANDO, Fla. – Things are ready to get wild at Universal Orlando Resort.

The theme park announced June 10 as the opening date for its anticipated new attraction, The Jurassic World: Velocicoaster.

The new attraction is opening in the Jurassic Park-themed land at Island’s of Adventure.

“This all-new species of roller coaster was conceived and designed by the award-winning Universal Creative team in partnership with acclaimed filmmakers from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment – bringing to life a new “Jurassic World” story that combines the epic thrills and popular characters from the blockbuster film franchise with jaw-dropping roller coaster maneuvers,” officials said in a news release.

Universal Orlando Jurassic World: Velocicoaster (Universal Orlando)

Take a look at a new video of the ride announcement below.

Designed for speed and engineered for the hunt, the coaster’s revolutionary ride vehicle will send riders twisting and soaring across 4,700 feet of track as they encounter near-misses, launches, 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime and more – with just a lap bar restraint holding them in place.

One of the two pulse-pounding launches will send guests up to 70 mph in 2.4 seconds.

The ride’s signature “Top Hat,” which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop will be Universal’s steepest drop yet.

Universal said when guests step into the ride’s queue, they will be greeted by the character Dr. Wu who is touting the cutting-edge new coaster as its newest “carnivore expansion.” Guests will hear the screams of fellow riders as they rapidly roar by with Blue, Delta, Charlie and Echo right on their heels – and even come face-to-face with a few hungry Velociraptors along the way.

For the first time Tuesday, Universal released photos from inside the ride’s attraction as well as an impressive-looking Velociraptor figure.

Full Screen 1 / 2 Inside the new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster at Universal Orlando

Fans of Universal have been counting down the days until the new attraction opens.

Just last month, Universal opened a newly designed bypass bridge which gave guests an up-close look at two incredible velociraptor statues and views of the coasters’ 360-degree barrel-roll and entrance.

Jurassic World: Velocicoaster seen from newly reopened bypass bridge (WKMG)

Universal said the new ride will be Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster when it opens.

