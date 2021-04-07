Gov. Ron DeSantis gets Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fist bumps with legislators as he enters the House of Representatives prior to his State of the State address at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)

After recently hinting that he was planning to get inoculated, Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled up his sleeve and got the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, his office said.

Officials said DeSantis got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine without any cameras rolling. DeSantis hosted two public events Wednesday, one a news conference and one a Medal of Freedom ceremony, but didn’t make the shot part of those speaking engagements.

While he’s been active on social media Wednesday, as of 4 p.m. he hasn’t made any posts about getting his shot. His office confirmed he received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DeSantis said on March 31, days after the eligibility expanded to 40 and up, that he would get vaccinated before that week was up.

“I’m not sure we’re going to do it on camera, we’ll see. If you guys want a gun show, maybe we can do it, but probably better off not,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “We will let you know when I get the jab.”

The governor has repeatedly touted Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose shot and said that’s the one he’d likely want.

“I’m 42, I’m going to be closer to the back of the line, but when it is my turn, I’m going to take the Johnson & Johnson. I’m just going to get one shot and then be done. So I think it’s really good. I think the data, it was fantastic and I just hope that people when they’re making these decisions aren’t thinking that somehow it’s ineffective,” DeSantis said in February during a news conference in Fort Pierce.

He reiterated his faith in the formula while speaking in Port Orange during Bike Week.

“There had been some reports in the press saying that J&J was not as effective but in reality it was 100% effective at preventing death and a serious illness, hospitalization. And so, you may have a little bit more likelihood of getting a mild infection but, I mean, come on, that’s not something that’s going to hold anyone back. We’re trying to save lives and that’s what the J&J has been proven to do,” he said.

As of Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reports that 3,914,250 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

