Florida boosts nationwide COVID count with 5,789 new infections

FILE - In this April 5, 2021, file photo, Leanne Montenegro, 21, covers her eyes as she doesn't like the sight of needles, while she receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a FEMA vaccination center at Miami Dade College in Miami. Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states, including Florida a situation that puts pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Though the COVID-19 vaccine is now available in every state, nearly half of new virus infections nationwide are in just five states -- including Florida.

The Sunshine State, New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New Jersey reported 44% of the nation’s new COVID-19 infections, or nearly 197,500 new cases, in the latest available seven-day period, according to state health agency data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total U.S. infections during the same week were more than 452,000.

New infections seem to be in younger people, according to Florida Department of Health data. Health officials keeping an eye on post-spring break numbers after crowds overwhelmed South Florida and students across the county still waiting on their school break plan their getaways to the state.

To help curb infections, Orange County believes the solution is to vaccinate college students.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said getting doses to administer in schools would ease access and prevent virus outbreaks.

“This age group accounts for a high positivity rate, so vaccinating and working within the outreach for this group is essential,” Demings said Monday during a countywide coronavirus briefing.

On Tuesday, Rollins College in Winter Park began vaccinating students who live on campus.

The University of Central Florida started accepting appointments earlier this week and all appointments were booked by Tuesday afternoon. UCF opened its vaccination clinic Wednesday and has the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 students. Shots will be given to students in the Orlando area first.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on April 7.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,789 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,096,747 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 42 new virus-related deaths Wednesday bringing the death toll to 34,476. This number includes the 654 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were currently 3,104 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since last March, 86,292 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 227 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Wednesday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.95% Tuesday out of 83,246 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 3,914,250 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Wednesday, 6,630,107 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Wednesday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 37,984 132 2,197 10 825 7 Flagler 6,818 30 367 0 102 0 Lake 27,173 92 1,393 2 611 0 Marion 29,373 46 1,992 3 933 6 Orange 126,468 424 2,627 11 1,198 0 Osceola 40,496 134 1,373 3 487 0 Polk 62,402 205 4,866 33 1,284 0 Seminole 30,759 117 1,203 1 471 1 Sumter 8,909 23 562 2 263 1 Volusia 39,322 202 1,995 4 732 2

