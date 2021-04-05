UCF to open mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

ORLANDO, Fla. – Students at the University of Central Florida can sign up to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on campus.

The university made the announcement Monday, saying it has received enough vaccine from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County to provide both doses of Pfizer to about 6,000 students. UCF said, for now, these shots will be given to students in the Orlando area.

Crews will vaccinate students who opt for a shot at a make-shift clinic in the Pegasus Ballroom on campus, slated to open this week. UCF said it will vaccinate students from Wednesday through Friday, according to the university’s dedicated coronavirus vaccine webpage.

UCF has received enough vaccine from the @HealthyFla in Orange County to provide both doses of the Pfizer vaccine to about 6,000 students in the Orlando area at a clinic in the Pegasus Ballroom that will open this week. More info will be shared directly with these students today. — UCF 😷 (@UCF) April 5, 2021

The university said it will provide more information on how students can sign up to get their vaccine via their school emails on Monday. University officials said appointments will be made through the student experience section in the UCF Mobile app.

“Due to limited supply being provided to UCF at this time, the campus clinic is for students who live in in the Orlando area, but with eligibility expansion across Florida, there are many opportunities to receive the vaccine near our Knights (wherever) they are,” the university said on its website.

According to UCF’s coronavirus dashboard, 1,476 students have tested positive for the virus through the campus’ testing operations since March 2020. The university said 198 of those results were during on-campus move-in procedures. Another 2,378 cases were self-reported by either students, staff or faculty, according to UCF.

