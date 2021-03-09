UCF to offer COVID-19 vaccines to employees on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Beginning later this week, the University of Central Florida will offer vaccines to employees on campus, regardless of their age, according to an email from UCF.

The email states that on-campus vaccinations will get underway Thursday.

According to an update from UCF, the school was able to secure enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County to fully vaccinate more than 2,340 workers.

University employees received emails from UCF Tuesday morning that included instructions for registration. Those details can be found here.

The plans to vaccinate come days after a number of UCF professors were able to receive COVID-19 vaccines at the FEMA-supported site at Valencia College’s West Campus over the weekend, despite the fact that they did not meet state or federal criteria.

“We appreciate the Florida Department of Health in Orange County providing us with vaccines, and we look forward to giving shots -- and hope for a healthy future -- to our employees starting Thursday,” associate vice president of Student Health Services Dr. Michael Deichen said in a statement. “We also are thankful that the Department of Health is providing vaccines for all educators at the Orange County Convention Center and other sites in Orange County. We encourage all of our employees to get the vaccine, and we look forward to our students eventually having the opportunity to receive shots, too.”

Currently, federal eligibility requirements allow all K-12, pre-K or child care workers to get vaccinated, regardless of their age, at federal sites. State-run sites that are operating under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest executive order are offering shots to law enforcement officers, firefighters and school staff who are 50 are older, in addition to those deemed “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 by a doctor. The governor recently announced that he plans to lower the age requirement to 60, down from 65 for Floridians who don’t qualify for the shots under any of the other criteria.

According to UCF, this second allotment of vaccines will not cover all of UCF’s employees, and the university continues to encourage all eligible faculty and staff to take advantage of additional sites offering vaccines.

