Florida to lower vaccine eligibility age next week, governor says

A health worker shows the media how she prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to a patient at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome's Termini central station, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida will expand vaccine eligibility to anyone 60 or older starting on March 15.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Monday during a news briefing from Tallahassee.

“I’m happy to announce today that starting one week from today, next Monday, we will be lowering the age in the state of Florida to 60 plus for vaccinations,” DeSantis said. “That will apply across the board at all of the state pods, all of the pharmacies, all of the different drive-thru sites that are being operated.

[TRENDING: ‘Naked Cowboy’ arrested at Bike Week | ‘I think we’re in the Black section’ of the restaurant | Holy Hail: Crazy weather hits Daytona Beach]

Ad

The governor said this decision comes as the state is seeing a “softening” of demand among the 65 and older population.

“They’re (vaccine appointments) not gone in 10 minutes like they were a month and a half ago,” DeSantis said. “Sometimes the window will be open for an hour, hour 15, hour and a half. And so we think that that’s a good sign because we think that we’ve reached critical mass on the senior population .”

DeSantis said he anticipates Florida will vaccinate its 3-millionth senior this week.

“I would imagine that demand will be slightly lower for 60 to 64 than it was for above 65, but we do anticipate the demand to still be pretty robust when you’re talking about this so I’m excited about that,” the governor said.

This expansion comes after the governor already opened up vaccinations in Florida to law enforcement officers, firefighters and school staff who are 50 are older, in addition to those deemed “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 by a doctor. Beyond that expansion, a federal directive is allowing all school staff and child care workers to receive the vaccine regardless of age at all federally backed vaccination sites; which includes pharmacies taking part in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Ad

DeSantis also said Florida could receive another shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

“Hopefully by next week, we’ll get another shipment of the Johnson and Johnson,” DeSantis said. “I anticipate what we just got will be gone, probably within the next few days. It seems to be pretty popular.”

The governor previously said the state would receive more than 175,000 doses of the J&J vaccine in the first round of shipments, which started last week, but also said that the first round of doses would be all Florida would see for two weeks.

In addition to vaccinations, DeSantis also took more swipes at Congress and the latest COVID-19 relief bill making its way through the legislature.

“We’re gonna get less money than on a per capita basis and that’s just the fact. And the reason is that we have better indicators in Florida than these other states. So that’s not fair. Again, we’re not asking for anything we just want to be treated fairly,” DeSantis said. “I think it’s unfortunate, but look, just so everybody understands in Florida, that we are getting less than our share of the population as a result of a deliberate choice not to do per capita, but to do it on the basis of who has more unemployed citizens.”

Ad

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.