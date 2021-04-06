Disney relaxes mask policy for guests taking photos outdoors

Disney theme parks will likely require masks through 2021

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World plans to relax its mask policy for guests on Thursday.

The company made the announcement on its website Tuesday.

Starting April 8, guests will be allowed to temporarily remove their face coverings while taking an outdoor photo, but those guests must remain stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during the photo, according to Disney.

Previously, the company only allowed guests to remove their masks if they were actively eating, drinking or swimming.

Disney will allow guests to remove masks for outdoor pictures starting Thursday, April 8 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

While the park is easing up on when guests must wear a mask, it is maintaining strict rules on what types of masks guests can wear.

All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:

Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

“At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings,” the policy reads.

Ad

Masks must still be worn by all guests ages 2 and older and guests must still submit to a temperature screening before entering Disney property.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.