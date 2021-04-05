‘I spent $15,000 to come here:’ Man accused of refusing temperature check at Disney Springs

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who entered Disney Springs without a temperature check, even though he was warned that he needed to go through the screening, complained about how much he spent on the vacation while being arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they confronted Kelly Sills, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, outside The Boathouse restaurant in February and told him he needed to go back to the screening area and have his temperature checked before he would be allowed on park property, but he refused.

Records show a security manager told the 47-year-old he needed to leave Disney Springs and was being trespassed for the day. The security manager said if he didn’t leave he would be arrested.

“I spent $15,000 to come here,” Sills is heard saying as authorities issued a verbal trespass warning on deputy body camera video.

Deputies said Sills was repeatedly told that he would be arrested if he didn’t leave but he still refused and continued arguing with the security manager.

According to the report, a deputy told Sills he had until the count of three to start walking toward the exit otherwise he’d be taken into custody. When he didn’t budge, he was put in hand restraints and taken backstage, the affidavit said.

“All you had to do was get a temperature check,” a deputy is heard saying to Sills on video as he takes him into custody.

Sills was arrested on a charge of trespassing after warning. A written trespass was also issued under this case for him for all Disney property.

