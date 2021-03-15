Disney guest accused of spitting on security guard who asked him to wear mask

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A guest at a Walt Disney World resort was arrested and trespassed after he spit on a security guard who asked him to wear a mask, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Disney’s Contemporary Resort on Feb. 6 to issue a trespass warning and while there, they realized the man involved was wanted in connection with an incident that occurred on the hotel’s property the day before.

Records show during that encounter, a security guard who was just coming off her lunch break noticed 51-year-old Kelly McKin near the convention area of the resort so she approached him and asked if he needed directions, to which he replied, “I’m a guest.”

She told him the convention center area was closed and asked him to put on a mask, according to the report. He said he would put one on once he got inside but the victim said he needed to wear it at all times to keep in line with Disney’s mask policy.

At that point, deputies said McKin, of North Palm Beach, took a step toward the victim and spit at her, causing droplets to land on her forehead.

Records show the man left when the security officer went to go get back up since she didn’t have her radio on her.

When asked about the incident, McKin said he spoke to the security guard about wearing a mask but denied spitting at her, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested on a charge of battery on a uniformed security officer.

