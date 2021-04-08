Walt Disney World rides ranked: Here’s what Floridians like the best

ORLANDO, Fla – A brand new survey is out, ranking Walt Disney World’s most classic attractions.

The survey from Upgraded Points, a leading travel resource and information website, asked 5,627 Americans what their favorite ride is at Walt Disney World.

The survey also asked what guests favorite ride was in each of the four theme parks.

Take a look at the results below.

Favorite ride overall

Space Mountain (11.2%)

Haunted Mansion (10.4%)

Pirates of the Caribbean (5.5%)

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (5.3%)

Splash Mountain (5.0%)

It’s A Small World (4.9%)

Dumbo the Flying Elephant (4.0%)

Avatar Flight of Passage (3.8%)

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress (3.8%)

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin (3.6%)

The survey broke down the results between men and women.

“The results are similar, but the top two rides are flipped. For men, it was Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion as the favorite and runner-up; for women it was Haunted Mansion and then Space Mountain,” officials said in the survey.

Magic Kingdom

Top 10 favorite rides at Magic Kingdom:

Space Mountain (16%)

Haunted Mansion (14.4%)

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (9.4%)

Pirates of the Caribbean (9.2%)

Splash Mountain (8.3%)

It’s A Small World (5.5%)

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin (4.8%)

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress (4.3%)

Dumbo the Flying Elephant (3.9%)

Jungle Cruise (3.7%)

Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion were both picked as the No. 1 attraction in 14 states.

Floridians picked Space Mountain as the No. 1 attraction.

EPCOT

Top 10 favorite rides at EPCOT:

Mission: SPACE (22.3%)

Soarin’ (16.5%)

Spaceship Earth (15.8%)

Test Track (13.3%)

Living with the Land (8.6%)

Frozen Ever After (7.6%)

Journey Into Imagination with Figment (5.8%)

The Seas with Nemo & Friends (5.6%)

Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros (2.9%)

Turtle Talk with Crush (1.6%)

Survey officials said Mission: SPACE was the favorite attraction in 19 states, nearly double that of 10 states that love Spaceship Earth.

Floridians also picked Mission: Space as the No. 1 attraction.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Top 10 favorite rides at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror (17.8%)

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith (15.9%)

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (10.4%)

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run (9.1%)

Muppet Vision 3D (7.5%)

Toy Story Mania! (7.4%)

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway (6.8%)

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue (6.7%)

Star Wars Launch Bay (6%)

Slinky Dog Dash (5.1%)

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster came in first in 19 states. The Tower of Terror was the favorite in 12 states and No. 1 among those surveyed.

Floridians also wanted to rock on with Aerosmith and picked the roller coaster as their favorite.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Top 10 favorite rides at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Expedition Everest (19.7%)

Avatar Flight of Passage (17.4%)

Kilimanjaro Safaris (15.2%)

DINOSAUR (14.6%)

Kali River Rapids (9.9%)

It’s Tough to be a Bug (6.6%)

Na’vi River Journey (6.5%)

Rivers of Light (5.7%)

Primeval Whirl (3.1%)

TriceraTop Spin (1.3%)

The Avatar Flight of Passage attraction came in as the top ride with 17 states, however, among those surveyed the roller coaster attraction, Expedition Everest was No. 1.

Floridians picked Expedition Everest as their favorite attraction.

