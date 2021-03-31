Disney announces dates for EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced Wednesday the 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will begin on July 15.

The festival will feature dozens of global marketplaces, live entertainment and family fun across World Showcase. Disney said some fan-favorite food marketplaces will return including those featured in Canada, Greece, Germany, Hops and Barley, Appleseed Orchard and many others.

The theme park will offer its Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak scavenger hunt this year.

Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak Scavenger Hunt (Walt Disney World)

Families who purchase a map from festival merchandise locations can search for Remy, the famous chef, as he is placed throughout the park during the festival. Those who find all the hidden statuettes and return the map will receive a surprise.

Guests can also take part in Emile’s Fromage Montage. Anyone who purchases five cheese dishes featured in the festival passport will receive a specialty prize unique to the festival.

Entertainment for this year’s festival includes the JAMMin’ Chefs at the Canada Mill stage, Mariachi Cobre at the America Gardens Theatre and Voices of Liberty at the America Gardens Theatre.

Guests enjoy beverages during the Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Walt Disney World)

The festival will have merchandise available including spirit jerseys, baseball caps and so much more.

Walt Disney World is currently offering its Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. That festival runs through July 5.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will run through Nov. 20.

Walt Disney World plans to release more details in the future.

