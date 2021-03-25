Island H2O hatching up Easter fun with egg-venture weekend

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Colorful Easter eggs will soon be popping up in various spots of Island H2O water park in the coming weeks.

The park is set to celebrate the Easter holiday with an all-new egg-venture weekend on April 3 and 4.

In a news release, officials said Easter eggs will be hidden on ground level inside the park continuously during each weekend day. When a guest finds an egg they will be able to redeem it for prizes that include free funnel cakes, T-shirts, water park tickets and even a 2021 season pass.

The water park is also partnering up with the nearby shop, River Street Sweets, to offer special eggs where guests can win a gift basket full of sweet treats.

The park is asking guests to find one egg per visit, and no eggs will be located on rides or slides.

The park recently opened to the public for its third season.

The water park features a lazy river packed with currents and water falls, wave pool, adults only pool, area for kids, and a number of raft and body slides.

The park stands out from others by enabling guests to customize their experience by selecting music and lighting on a number of rides using a state-of-the-art wristband system. It also allows guests to score points by riding the attractions. Those points can then be redeemed for snacks and merchandise around the park.

The park has a number of health and safety guidelines in place to keep people safe including limited capacities, required face coverings, temperature checks, social distancing markers and increased sanitization.

Season Passes are on sale for $69.99 plus tax. The pass is just $10 more than a one-day ticket and provides unlimited visits during the 2021 season through November 28th. Passes include free parking, free souvenir bottle, friend discounts, early entry on select dates, and one bring-a-friend free ticket valid for a one-time visit during the 2021 season.

Island H2O water park is located along Inspiration Drive at Sunset Walk near the Margaritaville Resort Orlando.

