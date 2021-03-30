Here is how Orlando’s Crayola Experience is celebrating National Crayola Day 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Crayola Experience is ready for families to celebrate National Crayola Day 2021.

This year, the company has a mission of giving away one million crayons across its five Crayola Experience locations.

Beginning Wednesday, the attraction at Orlando’s Florida Mall will begin distributing a free custom box of 32 crayons. In order to participate in the special giveaway, families will need to reserve a time slot voucher on the company’s website.

When guests pick up their box, they’ll embark on a colorful journey filling it with their own choice of crayons from the store’s 40-feet by 8-feet “Pick Your Pack” wall, which holds nearly half a million crayons.

Crayola Experience Orlando at Florida Mall (Crayola Experience)

“Opening up a box of crayons is like visiting Crayola Experience—it opens up a world of imagination and hours of fun, which is why we thought this would be a great way to celebrate this unofficial holiday,” said Victoria Lozano, EVP-Digital Strategy & GM Attractions & Retail of Crayola.

The Crayola store will be giving away 6,250 crayon boxes at each location through June 2.

Sign-ups are on a first come, first serve basis. The store is limiting one box per household.

Click here to register for your box of crayons.

Click here to learn more about the Crayola Experience in Orlando as well as important health and safety protocols in place.

