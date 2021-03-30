Busch Gardens Tampa Bay planning lineup of Easter fun

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is planning a lineup of fun and special activities for the Easter holiday weekend.

The events will be available to guests with park reservations from this Friday through Sunday.

According to the theme park’s website, guests can take part in activities including Easter-themed pin trading, shopping and story time featuring the park’s popular Sesame Street characters.

The park will also have a number of special animal enrichment opportunities throughout the weekend. During select times, guests can learn from the Busch Gardens zoo team about the magnificent animals in the park and the care they provide every day.

Amphibians and Reptiles: Friday - Sunday at Animal Connections

Lemurs: Saturday at Edge of Africa

Elephants: Sunday at Elephant Habitat

Animal enrichment times will be available at the park.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Food & Wine Festival is currently underway.

The event allows guests to try more than 110 tasty treats, including 22 new fresh and seasonal dishes, and more than 50 wine, beer and seltzers. Guests will also get a chance to attend physically-distant concerts and ride the theme park’s world-class attractions.

This weekend the park is welcoming the bands Sugar Ray on Friday, Sister Hazel on Saturday and Latin Explosion on Sunday.

Click here to learn more about this weekend’s events.

