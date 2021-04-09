Truck driver accused of kidnapping women arrested in Daytona Beach

Investigators said 25-year-old Brian T. Summerson is facing charges of battery causing bodily harm, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness calling 911.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A truck driver accused of kidnapping women was arrested in Daytona Beach, according to the FBI.

The FBI said investigators are asking for help from the public to get additional information on two truck drivers accused of kidnapping women and demanding a ransom for their release.

Investigators said 25-year-old Brian T. Summerson is facing charges of battery causing bodily harm, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness calling 911.

[TRENDING: Some vaccines more effective than others? | Ranking Disney World rides: Here’s the list | DeSantis gets J&J jab]

Ad

His primary truck driving route on Interstate 95 is from New Jersey to Miami, according to investigators.

Officers said he also travels to Chicago and Kansas City.

He sometimes tells women his name is Von or Vaughn, according to officers.

The FBI said Pierre L. Washington owns a trucking company called God Got Me LLC.

Pierre Washington was arrested in Chicago in reference to an ongoing investigation, according to the FBI. (FBI)

He was arrested in Chicago in reference to an ongoing investigation, according to the FBI.

According to the FBI, investigators have learned of photographs, videos and texts of additional women on Summerson’s electronic accounts.

Investigators said anyone with information on Summerson or Washington should email the FBI at truckervictims@FBI.gov.