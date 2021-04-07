Walt Disney World offering cast members COVID-19 vaccines

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World is now offering the coronavirus vaccine for its employees.

In an email sent to cast members, Disney officials said the Pfizer vaccines would begin to be administered Tuesday, and would be limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments could be booked through Disney’s internal health services scheduling website, and would be available for Florida-based Disney cast members who are both working, or furloughed.

The vaccine site is at the Health Services building located along Backstage Lane near EPCOT.

On Tuesday, Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle posted photos on Instagram thanking the health services team for their work.

Walt Disney World offering COVID-19 Vaccines for cast members (jeffvahle/Instagram)

“Sending a big thanks to our amazing Walt Disney World Health Services team as they provide Cast with another option to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. We are so pleased to help Central Florida in its continued fight to beat the virus,” Vahle wrote on the post.

Just last week, the Local 362 Union said Disney World will pay cast members for four hours of work if they have to miss part of their shift to get the COVID-19 vaccine. If a vaccine appointment conflicts with a cast member’s schedule, Disney World will not record an attendance notation, according to the union.

Walt Disney World said they are hopeful for more vaccine availability at the site in the coming weeks as they continue to partner with local health departments.

On Monday, eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine opened to all Floridians 16 and older.

