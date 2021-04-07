Moderna vaccine effective for at least 6 months, study shows

A nurse prepares the first dose from a vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in Britain at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, Wales, Wednesday April 7, 2021. The Moderna vaccine is the third vaccine to be approved for use in the UK, which is to be given to patients in Wales from Wednesday, and the UK has so far ordered 17 million doses of the Moderna jab. (Jacob King/Pool via AP)

A new study released Tuesday from the New England Journal of Medicine shows antibodies from the Moderna vaccine last at least six months after the second dose.

Thirty-three adults participated in Moderna’s ongoing study and despite antibodies remaining high in all ages, researchers said antibodies among those in older age groups were lower than younger adults.

[TRENDING: Teen diagnosed with disorder after vaccine | Video: Gators ‘getting to know each other’ | Disney relaxes mask policy]

Ad

“Ongoing studies are monitoring immune responses beyond six months, as well as determining the effect of a booster dose to extend the duration and breadth of activity against emerging viral variants,” the study said.

Pfizer also announced last Thursday its vaccine continues to be effective up to six months, according to ongoing research released by the company. Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized at this time for those 16 and up.

[CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: Daily ClickOrlando.com newsletter delivered to your inbox]

Ad

According to CNN, Pfizer’s vaccine is 91.3% effective six months after the second dose while Moderna sits at 94.1% efficacy.

Vaccine eligibility in Florida opened up this week to all Florida residents who are at least 16 years old. Click here to learn more about where you can receive a vaccine.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.