New video fuels search for driver in Orlando hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old man, FHP says

Florida Highway Patrol shared new video, asking for help identifying a hit-and-run driver. (Image: Florida Highway Patrol)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Troopers are asking for the public’s help identifying a driver who fatally hit a 19-year-old man in Orlando and fled the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP obtained video footage of the incident from April 2 and shared it on social media Saturday, hoping new information comes in to find the driver.

[TRENDING: 2 killed in Lake County crash after hitting tree| Killer ID’d in FedEx mass shooting | Unemployment claim disqualifies Disney cast member for 5 months]

Ad

A car traveling south on Orange Avenue hit the man and drove off, troopers said in an original release. The victim, identified by a public information officer for FHP as Anthony Mejias, was taken to a hospital where he died on April 3.

Officials with the FHP described the suspect vehicle as a small car and said it appears about 23 seconds into the video, passing a semi-truck in the opposite direction.

Help us find the driver that struck and killed a 19 year old man on 4/2/21 @ 2:31 am. Video shows a small car traveling southbound on Orange Ave. striking the man as he walked in the road. Contact ⁦⁦@CrimelineFL⁩ at 1-800-423-tips to give us info. https://t.co/9p1j53G5iv — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) April 17, 2021

The FHP said the man was from Pembroke Pines and his mother was able to make identify him with authorities.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or to remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).