19-year-old killed in Orange County’s 9th deadly hit-and-run crash this year, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man’s death marks the ninth deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County this year, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Kim Montes said during the same time period last year, the area had one fatal hit-and-run crash.

[TRENDING: Teen diagnosed with disorder after vaccine | Video: Gators ‘getting to know each other’ | Disney relaxes mask policy]

Troopers said the man, who is from Pembrook Pines, was walking along Orange Avenue near Prince Street around 2:28 a.m. Friday morning.

Ad

A car traveling south on Orange Avenue hit the man and drove off, troopers said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died Saturday afternoon.

Investigators did not identify the victim and no information was given about the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or to remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).