Man possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run turns himself in

The Apopka Police Department is looking for the man possibly involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka Police Department said the man possibly involved in a fatal hit-and-run has turned himself in.

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Main Street in Apopka around 8 p.m. on March 24, according to police.

Police said 30-year-old Pablo Hernandez-Santa Cruz is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with physical evidence.

Officers said during the investigation they gathered information to the home of Cruz where the vehicle involved was found and identified him as the owner.

Cruz eventually turned himself in at the Orange County Jail.

Investigators said anyone with more information should call 407-703-1757 or email apdtips@apopka.net.