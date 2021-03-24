Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 18-year-old woman, Ormond Beach police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A man accused of crashing into a woman after a fight and then driving off as she died has been arrested, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Records show Noah Motto, 21, and Ericka Dane, 18, were arguing at a home in the Ormond Green subdivision around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when Motto drove away from the area in his truck.

[TRENDING: Missing Fla. woman found naked in storm drain | That’s not lint: Family finds snake in dryer | So Florida: Gator swims with shark]

Ad

Police said as Motto was driving south on Ormond Green Boulevard, Dane ran out from Greenvale Drive onto Ormond Green Boulevard in an attempt to stop him from leaving.

Motto hit Dane with his truck near the intersection and then drove off, according to authorities.

Records show Dane died at the scene of the crash.

Volusia County deputies located Motto pulling into a driveway in Ormond-by-the-Sea a short time later and took him into custody. Motto faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with death, according to Volusia County

Police did not provide details on how Motto and Dane knew each other or why they were arguing.