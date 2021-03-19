Yellow Camaro sought in fatal Orange County hit-and-run

A yellow Camaro similar to the one pictured is sought in a fatal hit-and-run in Orange County, the FHP says.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Orange County, and the Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are searching for a yellow Chevrolet Camaro in connection with the fatal crash.

The wreck was reported at 1:15 a.m. on Colonial Drive near Fabian Avenue, just east of Goldenrod Road.

According to the FHP, a man was walking across Colonial Drive but wasn’t at an intersection or in a crosswalk when he was struck by the Camaro.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

The FHP said the driver of the Camaro fled the scene and faces a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Troopers said the Camaro likely has damage and is missing its right side mirror.

Anyone with information about the fatal wreck is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.