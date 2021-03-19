Ocala man killed when his motorcycle slams into car, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 29-year-old Ocala man was killed Thursday night when his motorcycle crashed into a car that was stopped at an intersection, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 7:13 p.m. at State Road 40 and NE 10th Street Road.

[TRENDING: Woman arrested in hit-run involving sheriff | Gov: Fla. won’t require ‘vaccine passports’ | Girl missing for weeks]

The FHP said the motorcyclist was eastbound on S.R. 40 at a high rate of speed and crossed the double yellow line while making a right turn onto NE 10th Street Road.

Ad

The motorcycle struck a car that was stopped at a stop sign, and the Ocala man was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The occupants of the car, two Ocala men, ages 20 and 23, and an 18-year-old Ocala woman, were not injured, troopers said.