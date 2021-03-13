Orlando police looking for driver behind hit-and-run that killed teen

Orlando Police are looking for a 2-door Honda Accord similar to this one in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police are looking for the driver who was behind the wheel during a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old on Feb. 27.

Jason Stiteler was hit and killed while crossing Conroy Road at the intersection with Hidden Beach Boulevard, according to police. Investigators said the car was traveling westbound in the right lane of Conroy Road when the victim was hit.

Officers said the driver took off, leaving debris from their car behind. Based on the debris, the car has been identified as a 2006 or 2007 2-door Honda Accord, police said in a news release. No information is available about the color of the vehicle, but investigators said the car has damage to its right front side.

People passing by spotted Stiteler and called 911 but, according to the release, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Anyone with information about this deadly hit-and-run is asked to call Orlando Police at 321-235-5300

