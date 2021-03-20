Troopers find Camaro involved in Orange County hit-and-run, still searching for driver

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol found the 2013 Chevy Camaro involved in a hit-and-run on Friday in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol found the 2013 Chevy Camaro involved in a hit-and-run on Friday in Orange County.

The wreck was reported at 1:15 a.m. Friday on Colonial Drive near Fabian Avenue, just east of Goldenrod Road.

According to the FHP, a man was walking across Colonial Drive but wasn’t at an intersection or in a crosswalk when he was struck by the Camaro.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

The FHP said the driver of the Camaro fled the scene and faces a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Anyone with information about the fatal wreck is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.