Apopka police look for man possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run

APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka Police Department is looking for the man possibly involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Main Street in Apopka around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Photos were released by police of the man possibly involved driving a 2005 or 2006 black Chrysler 300.

Police said the car will have driver-side damage to the front headlamp, hood and fender.

Investigators said the vehicle will also have damage to the front windshield and driver’s side mirror.

Officers said they are looking for information from the area at the time of the crash.

Investigators said anyone with information should call 407-703-1757 or email apdtips@apopka.net.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.