Orlando teen killed, another teen injured in east Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run in east Orange County around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 2018 Chevy Cruz was heading eastbound on the State Road 408 exit ramp to Chickasaw Trail.

A 2021 Yamaha scooter or motorcycle was heading southbound on Chickasaw Trail.

Witnesses said the driver of the Chevy Cruz ran a red light at the intersection and the front of the vehicle hit the Yamaha.

The 18-year-old man and the 16-year-old girl were ejected off of the Yamaha, according to FHP.

FHP said the Yamaha become lodged under the Chevy Cruz.

Witnesses said the people inside the Chevy Cruz got out of the vehicle and left the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.