Mechanical issue forces pilot to land close to shore at Cocoa Beach Air Show, organizers say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Crews rescued a pilot who landed their plane close to shore at the Cocoa Beach Air Show after a “mechanical issue,” according to event organizers.

The pilot was in a TBM Avenger Saturday performing in the warbird parade when the issue happened, according to a Facebook post from the event.

[TRENDING: 2 killed in Lake County crash after hitting tree| Killer ID’d in FedEx mass shooting | Unemployment claim disqualifies Disney cast member for 5 months]

Ad

Pilot lands Navy plane after mechanical issue at Cocoa Beach Air Show Saturday, April 17. (Image: Cocoa Beach Air Show) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Organizers said the pilot safely landed in the water and was rescued shortly after. According to the event’s website, the TBM Avenger started flying again on Jan. 11, 2020, after restoration.

The Cocoa Beach Air Show returned this weekend featuring two top U.S. Air Force demonstration teams.

“We’re glad to be bringing the show back to the beach at a time where it can help the ailing tourism industry that has been so badly impacted in the past year,” said Bryan Lilley, Chairman of the National Air, Sea and Space Foundation, organizer of the show. “Having the double headliner of the Thunderbirds and F-22 Raptor Demo will kick the destination appeal of the Cocoa Beach Air Show into afterburner.”