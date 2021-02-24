Top 2 US Air Force demonstration teams to perform at Cocoa Beach Air Show

The U.S. Air Force’s top two demonstration teams will take flight at the Cocoa Beach Air Show.

The Thunderbirds will kick off their 2021 season at the show along with a performance from the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, air show officials said.

Taking place on April 17 and 18, attendees are in for a treat. The F-22 Raptor is the fastest and most maneuverable fighter jet in the world, according to officials with the air show.

“We’re glad to be bringing the show back to the beach at a time where it can help the ailing tourism industry that has been so badly impacted in the past year,” said Bryan Lilley, Chairman of the National Air, Sea and Space Foundation, organizer of the show. “Having the double headliner of the Thunderbirds and F-22 Raptor Demo will kick the destination appeal of the Cocoa Beach Air Show into afterburner.”

Other air acts include the SOCOM Para-Commandos, the Douglas C-47 Tico Bell, Geico Skytypers and Mike Wiskus.

Tickets are on sale now with early bird prices starting at $21 and will increase to $36 on the event day.

For more information, click here.