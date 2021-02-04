Cocoa police warn public of fake officer in Cash App scam

The Cocoa Police Department is warning the public of a fake officer in a Cash App scam.

Police said the Special Investigations Unit received information about a person posing as an officer through an account on Cash App.

Officers said the account holder has been identifying himself as an investigator with the Cocoa Police Department.

Investigators said the fake officer solicits money in exchange for dropping criminal cases.

Authorities said the fake officer uses a caller ID spoof to make it appear the call is coming from Cocoa police.

Officers are reminding people to not respond to the solicitations.

Police said officers will never ask for money to drop cases.

Investigators said this scam is a felony crime and anyone with information about this situation is asked to call 321-639-7620.