Family celebrates Cocoa High School grad Jamel Dean’s Super Bowl win

TAMPA, Fla. – The celebration is underway for one of two Central Florida football players who took part in Super Bowl LV.

With a convincing championship performance by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jamel Dean’s family cheered all Sunday night.

At 24 years old and in his second NFL season, the former Cocoa High School and Auburn cornerback is now a Super Bowl champion after the Bucs beat the Chiefs 31-9.

Dean’s cousins in Tampa hosted family from Cocoa, including Jamel’s grandmother, Ydonnia Dennis.

“I’m so proud of you, Jamel,” Dennis said. “I just love him.”

Cousin Shequanda Kimbrough described seeing the Bucs win the Super Bowl as an unbelievable feeling.

“We’re very happy tonight. We’re about to turn up for him. We made a scene, for real,” Kimbrough said.

The other Central Florida player in the Super Bowl this year was Tommy Townsend, the Boone High School graduate playing in his first season as the Kansas City Chiefs punter.

The undrafted rookie expressed thankfulness to play in football’s greatest game.

Tommy wrote to his Instagram before the game, “Thank you Lord I’m here, I never imagined this.”

Tommy’s parents, Clay and Susan, recorded their son warming up from their seats at Raymond James Stadium.

Townsend would later have a punt of 51 yards.

Tommy is also the holder for the Chiefs special teams and the Chiefs 9 points came by way of three field goals.

As for the victorious family, Dean’s grandmother said the Bucs victory in Tampa will, of course, be very much celebrated in Cocoa, too.

“It means so much to them. They’ve been talking about him,” Dennis said They’re very proud. Me, too.”