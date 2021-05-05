Photos show gator constricted by tape near Wekiva Island

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Community members near Wekiva Island are offering a $500 reward for information after residents said an alligator was found bound by tape.

Barbara and Jack Thornton said they took the pictures as the gator swam near the shore in their backyard.

“I look down and I saw a 6-foot gator it looked like, and its mouth and its eyes were taped with black duct tape,” Barbara Thornton said. “Somebody is taping the mouths. Someone is taping the eyes.”

[TRENDING: Sneak peek of Universal’s new roller coaster | 23 dead in Mexico City metro collapse | Children 12-15 could soon get vaccine]

Ad

Community members near Wekiva Island are offering a $500 reward for information after residents said an alligator was found bound by tape. (WKMG)

The Thorntons said they called Florida Fish and Wildlife who removed the alligator from the water.

“The FWC ranger did say that the gator looked healthy, so we think it was fairly recently.” Barbara Thornton said.

Jack Thornton said that this is not the first time an alligator has been spotted nearby, constricted by tape.