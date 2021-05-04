Family barred from flight after Florida vacation because boy with autism wouldn’t wear mask

Southwest Airlines says it was following the law when it stopped a boy with autism from flying because he refused to wear a mask.

Southwest says toddlers and people with certain disabilities are exempt from the requirement but the 5-year-old boy didn’t qualify.

After a fun vacation in Florida, Cody and Paige Petek and their two children were set to fly back to Des Moines on Sunday.

During their layover in St. Louis, their 5-year-old son was struggling to wear his mask.

The boy is non-verbal, has autism and a sensory processing disorder.

Dr. Vince Hassel was also flying back to Des Moines and said people started lobbying to get the boy on board when the Southwest Airlines crew refused.

“They weren’t going to let the kid on the plane if he didn’t put this mask on. You know, so he kind of had a bandana around his neck, and he just wasn’t having it and throwing a fit. And just to watch this play out was absolutely horrible,” Hassel said.