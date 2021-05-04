Sneak peek: Universal begins previews of epic new attraction, Velocicoaster

ORLANDO, Fla. – A select number of Universal Orlando annual passholders are getting the chance to ride the anticipated new attraction, the Jurassic World: Velocicoaster.

Universal sent out emails last week notifying its passholders that they could be granted access first to the high-speed attraction on a selected date and time.

The ride officially opens to the public on June 10. Additional technical rehearsals could be possible between now and the opening date, but is not guaranteed.

When the attraction opens, thrill-seekers will have the opportunity to soar 155 feet in the air and catapult up to 70 mph alongside a ferocious Velociraptor pack from the popular series.

News 6 producer Landon McReynolds was given access Monday and provides the walk-through and review below.

Riders on Jurassic World: Velocicoaster on May 3, 2021 (McReynolds)

From the outside of the new attraction, guests are first greeted by a beautiful pair of Velociraptor statues that sit on pedestals.

