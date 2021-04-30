Guy Harvey to meet guests and debut new memoir at Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. – World-renowned artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey will debut his new memoir titled “Guy Harvey’s Underwater World” to guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay next month.

On May 15 and 16, guests with reserved park admission can buy new merchandise including canvases, hats, and shirts, as well as meet and connect with Dr. Harvey in a safe way all thanks to health and safety modifications in place.

Modifications include reduced capacities, facial coverings, enhanced cleaning and sanitation and contact-free merchandise signing opportunities.

Dr. Harvey’s new book will be available for purchase before it is publicly available in June.

In his fifth published book, Dr. Harvey’s global fishing and diving adventures are presented in strikingly beautiful, visually stunning scenes during his expeditions around the world.

A portion of sales benefit ocean conservation, research and education through the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF), a non-profit organization dedicated to saving the seas by supporting groundbreaking scientific research and helping foster the next generation of ocean conservationists.

Click here for admission, tickets and information to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.