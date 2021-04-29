‘It’s concerning:’ Up to 40,000 Orange County residents have skipped second COVID-19 vaccine dose

FILE - In this April 5, 2021, file photo, Leanne Montenegro, 21, covers her eyes as she doesn't like the sight of needles, while she receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a FEMA vaccination center at Miami Dade College in Miami. In the U.S, meanwhile, more than one-fourth of the population nearly 90 million people has been fully vaccinated and supplies are so robust that some states are turning down planned shipments from the federal government. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County residents who are overdue on their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to complete the series as quickly as possible, especially as the two largest sites in the region wind down operations.

Dr. Raul Pino, the health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said that tens of thousands of residents have skipped out on their second dose thus far.

“It’s concerning that up to the maximum could be at around 40,000 people may have not been completed their second dose,” Pino said.

While the first dose alone may be about 60% effective in warding off a potential infection, Pino said full protection is needed and will better help the community recover from the devastation the virus has caused.

“Please complete your series,” Pino implored. “Although you acquire some level of protection when you have just one of dose, we are not sure how long that will last, or how high. Your best chances to get full immunity, it is by having your second dose of Moderna or Pfizer.”

No matter how overdue someone is, they will still be given the second dose without having to start the whole series over again.

