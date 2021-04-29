Epidemiologist says Orange County could reach final phase of mask mandate by end of summer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened mask guidelines for outdoor activities, Orange County leaders announced they would ease restrictions on mask coverings in three phases.

It’s a decision with some differences of opinion by public health experts including Professor Ali Mokdad with the University of Washington.

“The CDC is not recommending that we stop mask mandates in states and the CDC is not recommending that we stop wearing a mask indoors,” the epidemiologist said.

Professor Mokdad said the CDC has been cautious in its guidance throughout the pandemic but now he says the latest guidance is premature on the return to normalcy.

“To link vaccination to mask-wearing by [the] CDC in my opinion is a big mistake, vaccination is always associated with herd immunity,” he said.

Prior to his role at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, Professor Mokdad worked at the CDC and said Orange County’s mask mandate changes might be confusing the public.

“Come winter we have to change it, we have to go back, we have to convince the public, ‘hold on a second wear your mask again, go back to six feet’ most of the public will say, ‘you told me to take off my mask’, “Mokdad said.