Florida private school won’t allow teachers, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI, Fla. – A private school in Miami is warning its staff against getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Centner Academy said its school policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has gotten a coronavirus vaccine until further information is known.

“Here we have one of the most powerful tools in our arsenal to protect ourselves and prevent this problem and they are discouraging the use of it. It’s tragic,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, a FIU infectious disease expert.

A letter was sent to parents of students at Centner Academy, saying the school discourages teachers and staff from getting the COVID-19 vaccines or to wait until the end of the school year to get vaccinated.

The letter said legal action would be taken if they lied about it.

“This is a private school. It’s not a public school. So, generally, a private employer in Florida can fire someone for any reason or no reason at all,” said Carter Sox, an employment lawyer.

Sox said firing someone for getting the vaccine is legal in this case. But there appears to be some recourse if fired personnel want to fight it.

