‘Very effective and very safe:’ Orlando doctors look to thwart COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County health leaders want to help educate and inform those who may be hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, so they hosted a town hall Monday to help build trust.

The discussion took place Monday evening and addressed questions related to vaccine safety, herd immunity and potential risks.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Florida Department of Health in Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino, AdventHealth chief health equity officer Dr. Alric Simmonds and AdventHealth Orlando associate chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist Dr. Victor Herrera were in attendance and provided their insight.

The goal, they said, wasn’t to tell anyone what to do but to give them the information needed to make an informed decision about their health.

For some residents, there are concerns about whether the vaccine is safe and effective.

While any medical procedure comes with potential side effects, Herrera said in this case, the benefits far outweigh the risks.

“So when we asked ourselves, ‘What is the risk from the vaccine?’ The more important question is, ‘What is the risk from COVID-19 if you get COVID-19?’ And in almost all the situations when you present that equation, the risk from COVID-19 is far greater than the risk potentially from the vaccine,” Herrera said.

