Lynx offering free rides for seniors to FEMA vaccination site in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – People 65 and older who cannot drive themselves to the FEMA vaccine site at Valencia College’s West Campus can now hitch a free ride through Lynx.

The transportation service will have a driver pick up a patient at their residence, drive them to the FEMA site, wait with them through the vaccination process and then take them back home again.

Lynx already offers a similar service to the vaccine site at the Orange County Convention Center and the Osceola County vaccine site at Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church.

Orange County seniors can schedule a ride through the office of emergency management by calling 311. Lynx said it needs at least a two-day prior notice for a ride to the FEMA or OCCC sites. Since the OEM does not operate on weekends, any ride needed for a Saturday or Monday must be made the prior Friday at the latest during regular business hours.

A family member or caregiver can also ride with the senior.

No appointments are needed to receive a vaccine at the FEMA site, but people eligible for a vaccine can pre-register by clicking or tapping here.

